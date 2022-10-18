scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan shuts down rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan: ‘We are Amar and Prem’

Laal Singh Chaddha filmmaker Advait Chandan took to Instagram and shared a photo with Aamir Khan, shutting down rumours of a rift between them.

Aamir KhanAdvait Chandan with Aamir Khan (Photo: Instagram/ Advait Chandan)

Filmmaker Advait Chandan put an end to the speculation about a rift between him and Aamir Khan on Tuesday via his social media handles. There has been much buzz about all not well being the two, ever since their film, Laal Singh Chaddha was unable to make an impact at the box office. However, Chandan decided to shut down the speculation with a jovial post.

He shared a photo capturing fun moments of their friendship while adding a note on his social media and wrote, “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha.” Mona Singh, who starred in the film, commented with a heart, “Always.” Many other fans wrote reassuring messages to him. One wrote, “A fallout? But you made a great film. It was the public that let LSC down in theatres.” Another added, “LSC was a brilliant film, what a perfect engaging storytelling it was! Keep it up, my favorite combo Pinky & Brain!!! Lots of love from a brazilian fan.”

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s performance isn’t the problem; the direction is. There’s a difference

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan worked together previously on the film Secret Superstar, which starred Zaira Wasim in the lead role.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup

Their latest collaboration Laal Singh Chaddha, was unable to generate much interest. The film faced a few boycott campaigns as well. A remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, the film could only scrape Rs 129 crore at the box office, a letdown for a film made on a Rs 180 crore budget. It was also Aamir Khan’s worst flop in years, ever since Mela. While other actors in the film have continued to express their support for the film, Aamir has steered away from the limelight since and avoided talking about the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 07:21:56 pm
Next Story

Enquiry report in Cordelia case mentions departmental, vigilance lapses against 7-8 officials

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement