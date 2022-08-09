Laal Singh Chaddha director’s dig at claim that Aamir Khan is paying his trolls: ‘Why have I been trolling him for free?’

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is up for release in just two days. While a section of the audience awaits to see the actor step into Tom Hanks’ shoes as he brings alive the ‘Indianised version’ of Forrest Gump, another section has been demanding a boycott of the film. After its lead actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor addressed the trolling, director Advait Chandan has now shared a cheeky social media post. He also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s claim that Aamir has been orchestrating the trolling to create a buzz about his film.

The filmmaker often shares hilarious posts with Aamir Khan, sometimes even making fun of him. Referring to the same, Advait posted an Instagram story writing, “I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it’s outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free? #PayEveryTroll.”

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post, accusing Aamir Khan of ‘masterminding’ the hatred around his film, and said that none of the big-budget flicks have worked this year, while praising the South for their globally successful films.

She wrote, “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha is skilfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan himself, this year no Hindi films have worked barring one exception of a comedy sequel. Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway.”

Kangana also referred to Aamir’s words in 2015 where he had expressed his alarm at the state of affairs in the country and that his wife, Kiran Rao mentioned moving out of India. Her post continued, “But now they will call India intolerant. Hindi films need to be understand the pulse of audiences, it’s not being a Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant, he gave one of the biggest hits of his life. Please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad films.”

At a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan had also reacted to the trolling and mentioned how his trolls believe that he doesn’t love the country. Calling it untrue, he had requested people to watch his film. Saying that the negativity surrounding his film made him rather sad, the Dangal actor said, “I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that but that’s quite untrue,” he said, adding, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit cinemas on August 11.