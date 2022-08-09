scorecardresearch
Laal Singh Chaddha director’s dig at claim that Aamir Khan is paying his trolls: ‘Why have I been trolling him for free?’

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan had a hilarious take on Aamir Khan being accused of paying his trolls.

August 9, 2022 12:43:15 pm
advait chandan, aamir khanAamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on August 11. (Photo: Advait Chandan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is up for release in just two days. While a section of the audience awaits to see the actor step into Tom Hanks’ shoes as he brings alive the ‘Indianised version’ of Forrest Gump, another section has been demanding a boycott of the film. After its lead actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor addressed the trolling, director Advait Chandan has now shared a cheeky social media post. He also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s claim that Aamir has been orchestrating the trolling to create a buzz about his film.

The filmmaker often shares hilarious posts with Aamir Khan, sometimes even making fun of him. Referring to the same, Advait posted an Instagram story writing, “I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it’s outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free? #PayEveryTroll.”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘It’s a free country, but…’
Advait Chandan posted an Instagram story about Aamir Khan’s paid trolls.

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post, accusing Aamir Khan of ‘masterminding’ the hatred around his film, and said that none of the big-budget flicks have worked this year, while praising the South for their globally successful films.

She wrote, “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha is skilfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan himself, this year no Hindi films have worked barring one exception of a comedy sequel. Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway.”

Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM's Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
PM's Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Kangana also referred to Aamir’s words in 2015 where he had expressed his alarm at the state of affairs in the country and that his wife, Kiran Rao mentioned moving out of India.  Her post continued, “But now they will call India intolerant. Hindi films need to be understand the pulse of audiences, it’s not being a Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant, he gave one of the biggest hits of his life. Please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad films.”

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor Khan on calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘If it’s a good film, it will surpass anything’

At a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan had also reacted to the trolling and mentioned how his trolls believe that he doesn’t love the country. Calling it untrue, he had requested people to watch his film. Saying that the negativity surrounding his film made him rather sad, the Dangal actor said, “I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that but that’s quite untrue,” he said, adding,  “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit cinemas on August 11.

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM's Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM's Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

