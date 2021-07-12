Laal Singh Chaddha crew criticised for allegedly littering Ladakh set, Twitter user shares video

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram)

Aamir Khan has been criticised by a Twitter user who alleged that the crew of the Bollywood superstar’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha had left behind waste after shooting at Wakha village in Ladakh.

“This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself,” wrote the Twitter user, alongside a short clip showing used water bottles spread across an area.

— Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

The Twitter user claimed Laal Singh Chaddha was shot at the location. He shared another video showing the film’s crew shooting a scene.

Aamir Khan’s team, however, told indianexpress.com that the first clip of the waste spread across an area was an “old video”.

Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya are currently shooting for Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster film Forrest Gump.

Last week, Naga Chaitanya shared on social media that he had joined Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. In the film, the actor will be playing the role of a soldier, Bala.