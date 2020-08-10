Laal Singh Chaddha release postponed to 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Aamir Khan fans will have to wait a little longer for Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers of the film, which was earlier releasing on Christmas this year, on Monday announced that the Aamir-starrer will now hit screens on Christmas 2021.

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

In an earlier interview, Kareena said that reuniting with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots has been “unbelievable”.

“It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He’s possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It’s my honour to share a frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation,” Kareena Kapoor told PTI.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chauhan. The film is the official Hindi remake of award-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump.

