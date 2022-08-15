Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan’s film sees a disastrous weekend, actor’s lowest in a decade

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed a slight growth at the box office on Sunday, but not enough. The film collected in the range of Rs 9.85- Rs 10.65 crore as per early estimates, bringing the four day total to Rs 38.75 crore. It’s a 15 per-cent growth as compared to Saturday, but for a film with an impressive star cast and a big budget, it is an underwhelming performance, despite faring well in the multiplexes. The film was rejected in the mass belts.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office collection, after a 5-day weekend, is expected to be less than Rs 50 crore, which will be the lowest for an Aamir Khan film in the last 10 years. To give a perspective, the actor’s dud, Thugs of Hindostan, posted a Rs 52 crore opening day. Reportedly, the film along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan was released with 10,000 shows. However, after seeing the low footfall, hundreds of shows were said to be cancelled.

Several reasons could be attributed to this lacklustre performance, including mixed reviews and the calls for boycott that preceded the film’s release. Nevertheless, Bollywood celebrities have extended support and have urged fans to go and watch the show. Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also shared his review of the film, ““Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.” In another tweet he wrote, “But truth is I found myself either moist eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria.” Farhan Akhtar and Huma Qureshi also praised the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.