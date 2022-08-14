scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan film registers marginal growth amid reports of some shows being cancelled due to non-occupancy

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's film shows slight improvement on Saturday, but needs a miracle to post a satisfying weekend collection.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 8:57:46 am
aamir khanAamir Khan in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha registered a 20 per cent growth on Saturday to earn between Rs 9-10 crore. While this is a sign of slight improvement, it still isn’t enough for a big-budget film that required at least a 40-50 per cent jump over the weekend. According to a report in Box Office India, Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection stands at around Rs 27.50 crore nett after three days, as per early estimates. If the film’s performance continues to show improvement, it might rake in around Rs 50 crore after five days.

Laal Singh Chaddha is performing fairly well in Delhi NCR, East Punjab, which is contributing to 40 per cent for the all-India business. However, the situation is completely different in Maharashtra and Gujarat. “LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2… Drop at national chains… Mass pockets face steep fall… 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film… Extremely crucial to score from Sat-Mon… Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI,” Taran Adarsh reported on Saturday. It was earlier reported that a few shows of Laal Singh Chaddha had been canceled due to non-occupancy.

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, fell far below expectations despite the film’s star power and massive budget. A remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, it failed to outshine Aamir Khan’s last release Thugs Of Hindostan—one of the worst duds in Bollywood—-as the 2018 film had earned around Rs 52 crore on its first day. As Laal Singh Chaddha was unable to attract the audience during the big festive holiday of Raksha Bandhan, it remains to be seen whether it will pull audience during the Independence Day weekend. Nevertheless, the film is still performing somewhat better than Akshay Kumar’s family drama, Raksha Bandhan.

Aamir Khan’s film has opened to mixed reviews and calls by a section of social media, which have not helped its box office performance. Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta wrote that while the film’s pace is slow, it’s Aamir Khan’s performance which is actually the real problem. Apart from this, there was enormous amounts of negativity that preceded Laal Singh Chaddha’s release,  and there were numerous calls for boycott. Earlier, Aamir Khan had reacted to this and said, ““I do not want to hurt anyone, but if people don’t want to see the film, I would respect that too. There is not much you can do about that. But I would still want Laal Singh Chaddha to reach a wide audience. A movie is brought to life by a team of a hardworking crew and artistes, so I just hope people like it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:57:46 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

3

Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

4

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

5

Lebanese-descent resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker
Hadi Matar

Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms
Digital India Bill

For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement