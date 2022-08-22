Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: Aamir Khan film sinks further in second weekend, here’s how much it earned

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continued its lacklustre performance in its second weekend at the box office. The film, that had been in production for over 10 years and took 3 years to make, will barely be able to cross Rs 60 crore at the box office and is emerging as Aamir’s worst debacle in a decade. The film raked in around Rs 4.65 crore in its second weekend, taking its total collection to Rs 55 crore, according to Box Office India. Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at a lifetime collection of Rs 60 crore. The film has performed worse than Aamir’s previous film Thugs of Hindostan, which at least opened with Rs 55 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha earned around Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, Rs 1. 50 crore on Saturday and finally Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday. However, Aamir’s film is still putting up a better performance overseas and crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide on its second Friday.

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan which clashed with Aamir Khan’s film on August 11 is struggling too and could only earn around Rs 4 crore in its second weekend. The total collection of Akshay’s film stands at Rs 41 crore, and is Akshay’s third consecutive flop this year.

With Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger releasing in theatres this week, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan’s shows might be cancelled altogether.

Laal Singh Chaddha appears to have suffered owing to several reasons, including a hate campaign prior to the film’s release. Netizens unearthed an old video from 2015 when Aamir had spoken about intolerance in India, and this fuelled the anti-Bollywood wave that has been growing exponentially over the past few years. Coupled with this, Aamir’s film also received mixed reviews.

Many Bollywood stars have come out and supported Laal Singh Chaddha, including Swara Bhasker, Neha Dhupia, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Huma Qureshi. However, this hasn’t translated into box-office earnings.