Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

August 13, 2022 8:34:22 am
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a steep (but expected) fall on day two of release. According to Box Office India’s early estimates, the film is said to have made around Rs 7 crore on Friday, after debuting with around Rs 12 crore on Thursday. This takes the film’s total to Rs 19 crore in two days.
Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, came in well below expectations, especially considering Aamir’s star-power, the film’s long production, and hefty budget. By comparison, even Thugs of Hindostan — often considered one of Hindi cinema’s most notorious bombs — made a record-setting Rs 52 crore on its opening day back in 2018.
Laal Singh Chaddha’s debut was good enough for the third spot on the list of the biggest first days at the box office this year, behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), and ahead of Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore) and Shamshera (Rs 10.2 crore).
BOI said that the film is a non-starter in mass markets, and will need to show massive growth over the Independence Day weekend to survive. In scenarios where a film opens on a holiday — in this case, the Raksha Bandhan holiday — a steep second-day drop is expected. But the blow can be softened with a big opening, which neither Laal Singh Chaddha nor fellow new release Raksha Bandhan could manage.
Subscriber Only Stories
The reviews haven’t been kind either, and this time, the majority of the criticism is being directed at Aamir’s central performance. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan.”
A part of the reason behind Laal Singh Chaddha’s underperformance could be the boycott campaigns that preceded its release. Aamir had reacted to the boycott campaigns at a recent media event, and said, “I do not want to hurt anyone, but if people don’t want to see the film, I would respect that too. There is not much you can do about that. But I would still want Laal Singh Chaddha to reach a wide audience. A movie is brought to life by a team of a hardworking crew and artistes, so I just hope people like it.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'
Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Latest News
Farmer killed by neighbours over land dispute in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story was far from traditional, but it was a ‘dream come true’ for him
When Vyjayanthimala said that her affair with Raj Kapoor was a ‘publicity stunt’, an angry Rishi Kapoor called her out: ‘She has no right to distort facts’
Chimbu Deven on directing Sridevi in her last Tamil film: ‘She had a lot of humility’
One dead, nine injured as lightning strikes acid tank at zinc plant in Rajasthan
Daily Briefing: Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York; big tech divided on self regulation
Salman Rushdie stabbed: Author’s arm nerve severed, liver damaged, says agent
Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 22 runs in one over in Royal London One Day Cup
Rains lash several parts of Rajasthan
Drunk air hostess, friends create ruckus at restaurant in Rajasthan; arrested
72-year-old man jumps to death in front of train at metro station
Absconding kin of Rajasthan BJP MLA among two held in murder case