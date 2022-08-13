Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a steep (but expected) fall on day two of release. According to Box Office India’s early estimates, the film is said to have made around Rs 7 crore on Friday, after debuting with around Rs 12 crore on Thursday. This takes the film’s total to Rs 19 crore in two days.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, came in well below expectations, especially considering Aamir’s star-power, the film’s long production, and hefty budget. By comparison, even Thugs of Hindostan — often considered one of Hindi cinema’s most notorious bombs — made a record-setting Rs 52 crore on its opening day back in 2018.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s debut was good enough for the third spot on the list of the biggest first days at the box office this year, behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), and ahead of Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore) and Shamshera (Rs 10.2 crore).

BOI said that the film is a non-starter in mass markets, and will need to show massive growth over the Independence Day weekend to survive. In scenarios where a film opens on a holiday — in this case, the Raksha Bandhan holiday — a steep second-day drop is expected. But the blow can be softened with a big opening, which neither Laal Singh Chaddha nor fellow new release Raksha Bandhan could manage.

The reviews haven’t been kind either, and this time, the majority of the criticism is being directed at Aamir’s central performance. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan.”

A part of the reason behind Laal Singh Chaddha’s underperformance could be the boycott campaigns that preceded its release. Aamir had reacted to the boycott campaigns at a recent media event, and said, “I do not want to hurt anyone, but if people don’t want to see the film, I would respect that too. There is not much you can do about that. But I would still want Laal Singh Chaddha to reach a wide audience. A movie is brought to life by a team of a hardworking crew and artistes, so I just hope people like it.”