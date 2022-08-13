scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's film slipped by 40% on day two of release. It has now made around Rs 19 crore in India.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 8:34:22 am
Laal Singh ChaddhaKareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: YouTube)

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a steep (but expected) fall on day two of release. According to Box Office India’s early estimates, the film is said to have made around Rs 7 crore on Friday, after debuting with around Rs 12 crore on Thursday. This takes the film’s total to Rs 19 crore in two days.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, came in well below expectations, especially considering Aamir’s star-power, the film’s long production, and hefty budget. By comparison, even Thugs of Hindostan — often considered one of Hindi cinema’s most notorious bombs — made a record-setting Rs 52 crore on its opening day back in 2018.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Laal Singh Chaddha’s debut was good enough for the third spot on the list of the biggest first days at the box office this year, behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), and ahead of Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore) and Shamshera (Rs 10.2 crore).

BOI said that the film is a non-starter in mass markets, and will need to show massive growth over the Independence Day weekend to survive. In scenarios where a film opens on a holiday — in this case, the Raksha Bandhan holiday — a steep second-day drop is expected. But the blow can be softened with a big opening, which neither Laal Singh Chaddha nor fellow new release Raksha Bandhan could manage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...Premium
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...

The reviews haven’t been kind either, and this time, the majority of the criticism is being directed at Aamir’s central performance. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan.”

A part of the reason behind Laal Singh Chaddha’s underperformance could be the boycott campaigns that preceded its release. Aamir had reacted to the boycott campaigns at a recent media event, and said, “I do not want to hurt anyone, but if people don’t want to see the film, I would respect that too. There is not much you can do about that. But I would still want Laal Singh Chaddha to reach a wide audience. A movie is brought to life by a team of a hardworking crew and artistes, so I just hope people like it.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 08:34:22 am

Most Popular

1

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative, Salman Khan tells HC

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha
Lydia & Usha
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently
Delhi Confidential

At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'
Rajouri Army camp attack

'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Premium
Chimbu Deven on directing Sridevi in her last Tamil film: 'She had a lot of humility'

Chimbu Deven on directing Sridevi in her last Tamil film: 'She had a lot of humility'

Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Sugarcane dues

Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement