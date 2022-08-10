Laal Singh Chaddha movie release and review LIVE UPDATES

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in theatres on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film, which is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The trailer of the movie received mixed reactions, with people criticising Aamir’s Punjabi accent as well as the similarity to his expressions in PK, where he played an alien. Not just this, the film also saw calls for boycott on Twitter. During the promotions of the film, Aamir defended his character and requested the audience to watch the film first before arriving at any conclusion.

The actor said, “Woh trailer mein aadha dikhta hai na? The trailer is of 2 minutes, and our film is 2.30 hours long. So it would be better if you can judge these aspects after watching the film.” He added, “Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega…aapko samaj aa jayega. Aap film dekh lijiye… mujhe umeed hai ki aap disappointed nahi honge (If I spoke perfect Punjabi, others might not understand, even if you do. You watch the film. I’m sure you would not be disappointed).”

As Bollywood has had a rough patch for the past few months barring a few films, Aamir Khan had expressed his worry on Koffee With Karan, “We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken).”