Laal Kaptaan trailer 2: Saif Ali Khan is fierce in this revenge film

The second trailer for Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan has been released. The film has Saif in the role of a vengeful Naga Sadhu.

Saif, sporting kohl, unkempt beard and long locks of matted hair, is undoubtedly a fearsome sight in the film. He is given an assignment by Sonakshi Sinha’s veiled character which involves bumping off a usurper of a fort.

Deepak Dobriyal’s character features prominently in the one and a half minute clip titled ‘The Chase’. The actor plays the role of a tracker and has the ability to sniff out his quarry. As if that weren’t enough, he also has two hounds to help him out. The character appears to be a foil to Saif’s character and also a comic relief.

Zoya Hussain, Simone Singh and Manav Vij also star in this Navdeep Singh directorial. Navdeep has written the screenplay with Deepak Venkatesha.

Apart from Laal Kaptaan, Saif will also be seen in Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Laal Kaptaan has been produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International and releases on October 18.