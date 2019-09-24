Laal Kaptaan trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a merciless assassin

The first trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan is out. The trailer is titled ‘The Hunt’ and gives the audience a sneak peek into Saif’s character.

In the short trailer, we see Saif’s character riding on horseback through barren lands and old cities as he drags around a dead body. It appears that the film is set during the pre-Independence era as we can see a few British soldiers in the clip.

Saif Ali Khan is enjoying a golden phase in his career at the moment. After the global success of his Netflix series Sacred Games, the actor is all set to make a mark with his performance once again.

Apart from Laal Kaptaan, Saif will also be seen in Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Saif Ali Khan has been applauded for his performances in films like Omkara, Being Cyrus, Go Goa Gone among others.

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan has been produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International. The film’s story and screenplay has been written by Deepak Venkatesha and Navdeep Singh. The film releases on October 18.