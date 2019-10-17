Director Navdeep Singh: Saif Ali Khan has taken real risks for Laal Kaptaan

Filmmaker Navdeep Singh, who had earlier helmed films like Manorama Six Feet Under and the Anushka Sharma starrer NH10, is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, the director opens up about the kind of challenges and risks Saif Ali Khan has taken to play a Naga Sadhu in this movie, and how he is looking forward to making a musical some day.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) You took quite some time to make Laal Kaptaan, your last venture NH10 came in 2016.

The film took a while to research, when you are trying something very ambitious, I won’t say on a small budget, with limited resources, a lot of planning goes into it. So, it did take a while to work on this film, organise stuff.

Q) Was it difficult to find people to back the film since it looks like an out and out dark film?

Yes. Comedy is easier to sell, especially today. You need to find the right kind of people to back a subject which is seemingly dark. But ultimately I think it is the story that sells itself, if it is engaging enough, and if it is able to capture the attention.

Q) What is your filmmaking process. How do you approach your characters?

Laal Kaptaan is a little larger than life character. Even if the look and feel is realistic, it is more like a graphic novel or a comic book. Every story has different requirements in term of the approach. For example, NH10 was based on reality and it was socially relevant, because of the social milieu, it needed a hyper realistic approach. Whereas in this one, the violence is much more like how it is in a graphic comic book, not to be taken as seriously as say one did NH10.

Q) What inspired you to make Laal Kaptaan?

Laal Kaptaan came out of some readings in history where British managed to put a permanent footprint in India, resulting the decline in the Mogul rule and establishing of the English Raaj.

This was the time where everything was up for grabs and there was a political instability, and everybody was fighting for power. There were battles, and the times were difficult and volatile. Difficult times always have great stories to tell as they bring out the best or worst in people.

Q) Saif Ali Khan is in an interesting phase in his career, how did you help him get into character?

Saif’s family history stems from the same period our film is set in. So he instantly connected to the world. He is also a fan of the western and wanted to play a ‘badass’ character.

Then of course we had pre-filming workshops and trials and all. But a lot of it was discussions, we had a lot of reading material with us. We read a lot about the Naga Sadhus, about the period, this particular person’s journey.

Getting into the character was quite demanding for Saif, with the costumes and the props. The swords and all were heavy, and he took some days to get comfortable with all that, wearing that and then shooting with that.

We were filming twelve hours a day. He took his time, but for Laal Kaptaan he has really taken some challenges.

Q) You are known to be a no-nonsense filmmaker, and you keep away from all the glamour.

What I tell everyone I work with is when we are on set, when you have come a few thousand miles away from home, you have come to make the film, not friends or enemies. For me, during that period the film is everything.

Q) You have made Manorama Six Feet Under, NH10 and now Laal Kaptaan. All these films deal with heavy issues, will you make a commercial film someday?

Of course, I would. See, for me song and dance work in romance and stories that are lighter. While I am open to directing any kind of film, nobody has every offered me anything light, but I would love to do a musical, a comedy.