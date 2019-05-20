Laal Kaptaan poster: Saif Ali Khan turns into a Naga Sadhu

Saif Ali Khan is on an experimental mode. After films like Kaalakaandi and Baazaar, the Nawab of Pataudi will next be seen as a Naga Sadhu in upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. The movie, produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International, is set to release on September 6.

The makers on Monday also unveiled the first look poster that shows Saif’s face, complete with kohled eyes, ash and a big ’tilak’ on his forehead. The poster is intriguing and promises that the film will be a visual treat.

As per the film’s synopsis, Laal Kaptaan will see Saif’s character “on a dramatic journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.”

Check out the poster of Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan:

Aanand L Rai said, “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”

Producer Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International, added, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.”

Laal Kaptaan has been directed by Navdeep Singh, who has previously helmed Manorama Six Feet Under and NH10.