Laal Kaptaan first look: Saif Ali Khan takes on a menacing role

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 49th birthday today, the first teaser of his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan has been released and it looks quite intriguing. Here, Saif plays a Naga Sadhu and from what we can see in this short teaser, this looks like another compelling performance by the Sacred Games actor.

Directed by Navdeep Singh of NH10 and produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is scheduled to release on October 11.

The film’s first poster was released a few months ago and featured Saif Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai had then shared in a statement, “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”

Sunil Lulla of Eros International previously said, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.”

Saif is currently enjoying the success of Netflix’s Sacred Games Season 2 that premiered on August 15. His performance as Sartaj Singh has got him much appreciation from all quarters and has even been dubbed by many as one of the best performances of his career so far.

Apart from Laal Kaptaan, Saif will also be seen in Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.