KV Vijayendra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut: She is a self-made actress

Actor Kangana Ranaut received immense praise for making a smashing directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, she is teaming up for Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi with Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad who has some kind words to say about the actor.

“It’s sweet of Kangana to say nice things about me. In an age where earning the position of a leading lady in Bollywood is so challenging, she went on to shoulder a film without anyone’s support. She is indeed a self-made actress”, said the veteran writer-director in a statement.

Kangana’s announcement on Jayalalithaa biopic came a few days after the actor made an official announcement about directing her biopic based on her own life.

“The biopic will give a chance to look at my life objectively. It is not an expose of people in the industry. All the episodes will be there. It is on my struggle, which is unusual,” Kangana said at India Today Conclave that took place earlier this year.

Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi will be a bilingual film. It will release as Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi.

The movie will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned superhits like the Baahubali series, Manikarnika and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film will be jointly produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

Apart from Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana will also be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s Panga and Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya.