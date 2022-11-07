Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s thriller Kuttey to release on this date

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, among others now has a release date. The film will hit theatres on January 13, 2023. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the announcement.

He captioned his post, “Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023.” The announcement read, “Kuttey will release in cinemas on January 13, 2023. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey is directed by Aasman Bhardwaj, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.”

Also Read | Radhika Madan says she hopes to live up to the script of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The film’s motion-poster was released last year, yet did not give any hints about the story.

In a statement, Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about working with his son Aasman for the film. He had said, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.” Aasmaan had completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha.

Talking about the cast, Vishal had added, “I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen.”