Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Kuttey song Vaat Lagli: There’s no method in the madness for Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan

Kuttey song Vaat Lagli is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and crooned by Avdhoot Gupte.

Kuttey song “Vaat Lagli” has just dropped. The song, crooned by Avdhoot Gupte, is filled with filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj’s trademark black humour and spells complete chaos for Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

At the beginning of the video, a rather nervous Arjun is brought to a composed Naseeruddin Shah, who taunts him about his choice of beverage. As the song begins, the video shows Arjun shooting down people, while Tabu sits in the police station and observes people getting tortured. There’s mayhem everywhere, with every character bringing out their eccentricities amid all the shoot-outs. The video is filled with explosions, along with bodies flying everywhere. The song’s catchy tune matches the madness of the scenes to perfection.

Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film is the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj and will release in cinemas on January 13.

The trailer of the film had Arjun and Tabu playing cops who get entangled with gangsters and struggle to survive in this dog-eat-dog world. The film was recently passed by CBFC with ten modifications, where cuss words and expletives were changed, along with the addition of several disclaimers.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:46 IST
