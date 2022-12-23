Kuttey song Awaara Dogs: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu take to streets as they have a face-off

Filmmaker Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey has started its music promotions with the release of its first track Awaara Dogs. The fun beats of the gangster track are picturised mainly on Arjun Kapoor and Tabu as they indulge in an underground gangster war.

Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj are also seen in the song defending themselves against the vicious predators, members of the rival gang with gangsters’ face covered with a dog muzzle. The song was released on Friday and the cast also released the track on their social media handles. Radhika uploaded the track and captioned it as, “Stray to the beats of #AwaaraDogs”

Check out the song Awaara Dogs –

The music of the song is given by Vishal Bhardwaj, whereas the lyrics are written by Gulzar and Vishal Dadlani has crooned to the track. Arjun had revealed during the trailer launch of the film that the film was offered to him during the first lockdown two years ago.

He said, “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such amazing—most of them for the first time— for me it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor.”

The actor, who is sharing screen space with experienced actors such as Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah, also said that the film is a learning opportunity for him. Arjun said, “You never stop learning in this profession, success or failure is never in our hands, but learning is. My choice to do this film was to get out of my comfort zone, to do something that really excites me and makes me nervous. I was very nervous sharing screen space with such amazing actors and doing a film”, which is perhaps not as mainstream as people are used to seeing me in.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music of the film with lyrics by Gulzar. Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.