scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Kuttey song Awaara Dogs: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu take to streets as they have a face-off

The first track of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming film Kuttey was released on Friday and showcased the ensemble cast including Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan.

Arjun Kapoor and TabuActors Arjun Kapoor and Tabu in a still from the song Awaara Dogs.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Filmmaker Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey has started its music promotions with the release of its first track Awaara Dogs. The fun beats of the gangster track are picturised mainly on Arjun Kapoor and Tabu as they indulge in an underground gangster war.

Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj are also seen in the song defending themselves against the vicious predators, members of the rival gang with gangsters’ face covered with a dog muzzle. The song was released on Friday and the cast also released the track on their social media handles. Radhika uploaded the track and captioned it as, “Stray to the beats of #AwaaraDogs”

Check out the song Awaara Dogs –

The music of the song is given by Vishal Bhardwaj, whereas the lyrics are written by Gulzar and Vishal Dadlani has crooned to the track. Arjun had revealed during the trailer launch of the film that the film was offered to him during the first lockdown two years ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Also Read |Exclusive | Tabu on golden run with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: ‘Success is a gamble, can’t be taken for granted’

He said, “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such amazing—most of them for the first time— for me it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor.”

The actor, who is sharing screen space with experienced actors such as Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah, also said that the film is a learning opportunity for him. Arjun said, “You never stop learning in this profession, success or failure is never in our hands, but learning is. My choice to do this film was to get out of my comfort zone, to do something that really excites me and makes me nervous. I was very nervous sharing screen space with such amazing actors and doing a film”, which is perhaps not as mainstream as people are used to seeing me in.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music of the film with lyrics by Gulzar. Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:44:02 pm
Next Story

Never lose a file again: Here’s how you can use Windows 11 Search like a pro

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close