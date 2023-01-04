Dhan Te Nan gets a revamp with Kuttey’s Phir Dhan Te Nan. Watch teaser

The hook of Kaminey’s Dhan Te Nan is still fresh in audience’s memory and now with the upcoming film Kuttey, the track is getting a revamp. Titled Phir Dhan Te Nan, the song’s teaser was released on Wednesday. The music video features Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sensharma.

The video appears to be a promotional clip for Kuttey. Like the previous song, this one too has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar with vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani.

Watch Phir Dhan Te Nan teaser here:

Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, has been written by the father-son duo. The film marks Aasmaan’s debut as a film director.

At the trailer launch of the film, Arjun Kapoor spoke about how Kuttey gave him a chance to tick off some items from his bucket list. He said, “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such an amazing cast—most of them for the first time. For me, it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor.”

Kuttey is scheduled to release in theatres on January 13.