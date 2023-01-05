scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Kuttey’s Phir Dhan Te Nan builds upon the original chartbuster. Watch video

Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar, Phir Dhan Te Nan is a revamped version of Kaminey's Dhan Te Nan.

phir dhan te nanKuttey song Phir Dhan Te Nan is out now.

Kuttey’s “Phir Dhan Te Nan” released on Thursday and much like the original song, Kaminey’s “Dhan Te Nan”, this one’s just as energetic. From the video, it seems like a promotional song where Tabu and Arjun Kapoor’s characters are on opposing ends with Radhika Madan dancing to the beats of Vishal Bhardwaj’s music. Konkona Sensharma also appears in the music video.

The song has been composed by Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar, and vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani. In a statement, Bhardwaj said that composing for Phir Dhan Te Nan was a challenge as they wanted to retain the original tune while introducing some freshness to the number. “Initially, it was challenging for us to compose Phir Dhan Te Nan and think about making changes to the original tune. We needed to integrate both, keeping the originality of the former with the freshness of the latter intact,” he said.

Watch Kuttey song Phir Dhan Te Nan here:

He added, “A major decision was retaining the original singers and lyricist again – Sukhwinder and Vishal Dadlani singing Phir Dhan Te Nan with the legendary Gulzar saab writing the lyrics. We will always be extremely thankful to Gulzar saab for helping us with this one too. Vishal’s vibrant voice combined with Sukhwinder’s crooning spells magic for our song. It’s sensuous, rhythmic and pulsating.”

Kuttey, starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, releases in theatres on January 13. The film marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Vishal and Aasmaan have co-written the movie.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:18 IST
