scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Kuttey movie trailer: Who’s the top dog among Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan?

Kuttey movie trailer: Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

The trailer of Kuttey is out.

The trailer of Kuttey starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra is out and unlike many others, this one does not give out too much of its plot in the almost three-minute clip. The film’s style is quite reminiscent of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey, who is a co-writer and producer on the film. Kuttey is his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut. The end of the trailer carries the iconic theme music from Kaminey.

Here, Arjun and Tabu play cops who are somehow involved with gangsters and trying to survive in this dog-eat-dog world. The film has a good dose of black humour, the kind that is often seen in Vishal’s films.

Watch the trailer of Kuttey here:

Vishal Bhardwaj, in an earlier statement, spoke about working with son Aasmaan, and said, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

Described as a ‘caper’, the film has three gangs fighting against each other for crores of rupees. The film’s official bio reads, “A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets… Blood… Betrayal… It’s every man for himself… All the dogs after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?”

Exclusive |Exclusive | 20 years of Kaante: Sanjay Gupta reveals how Amitabh Bachchan refused to abuse, his near-fatal accident

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music of the film with lyrics by Gulzar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 01:08:22 pm
Next Story

‘Mesmerising indeed’: More than 50,000 flamingos flock Tamil Nadu sanctuary

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close