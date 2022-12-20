Kuttey movie trailer: Who’s the top dog among Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan?

The trailer of Kuttey starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra is out and unlike many others, this one does not give out too much of its plot in the almost three-minute clip. The film’s style is quite reminiscent of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey, who is a co-writer and producer on the film. Kuttey is his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut. The end of the trailer carries the iconic theme music from Kaminey.

Here, Arjun and Tabu play cops who are somehow involved with gangsters and trying to survive in this dog-eat-dog world. The film has a good dose of black humour, the kind that is often seen in Vishal’s films.

Watch the trailer of Kuttey here:

Vishal Bhardwaj, in an earlier statement, spoke about working with son Aasmaan, and said, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.”

Described as a ‘caper’, the film has three gangs fighting against each other for crores of rupees. The film’s official bio reads, “A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets… Blood… Betrayal… It’s every man for himself… All the dogs after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?”

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music of the film with lyrics by Gulzar.

Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.