Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Kuttey motion poster introduces Tabu as an intense cop, Naseeruddin Shah is a deadly gangster. Fans ask ‘Trailer kab?’

Kuttey will hit cinema halls on January 13, 2023. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona SenSharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

kuttey posterArjun Kapoor, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah in Kuttey motion poster.
The motion poster of Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey was released on Friday. The poster introduces the audience to the seven lead actors of the film, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona SenSharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

From the poster, it is clear that Arjun and Tabu essay the role of cops in the movie. But for the other actors, nothing can be said about their characters. Naseeruddin seems to be playing a gangster as he utters the dialogue, “Muh maanga daam dunga usse udaane ka (I will give as much money as you want to kill them).”

The motion poster introduced the tagline of the film which reads, “1 haddi aur 7 kuttey.” As Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Kuttey on social media, one of his fans wrote, “Gajab! Intense @arjunk26.” Another added, “This looks brutal …..🔥🔥🔥 Trailer kab?”

Also read |Exclusive | Tabu on golden run with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: ‘Success is a gamble, can’t be taken for granted’

Vishal Bhardwaj had earlier opened up about working with his son Aasman for Kuttey. He said in a statement, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.”

Aasmaan Bhardwaj completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha.

Kuttey will hit cinema halls on January 13, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:32:11 pm
