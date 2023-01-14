scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Kuttey box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor’s film starts on a dull note

Kuttey box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's gangster drama Kuttey released in theatres across the country on January 13.

Arjun KapoorKuttey box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor's film Kuttey hasn't started well at the box office. (Photo: Instagram/arjunkapoor)
Actors Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah’s recent release Kuttey’s first day in theatres has not reaped great results at the box office. The film, which is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, has reportedly started on a bland note.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast, which also includes Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma and Kumud Mishra and the music is given by Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s father Vishal Bhardwaj. According to Box Office India, Kuttey had slow start on the first day and saw only 5 per cent occupancy. According to a report in Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that the film earned Rs 1.40 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has corrected Rs 1.07 crore and needs to turn-around during the weekend to make it work. He tweeted, “#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1… Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes… Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.07 cr. #India biz.”

 

Arjun had earlier spoken about Kuttey and said, “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such amazing—most of them for the first time— for me it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor.”

Shubra Gupta of The Indian Express gave the film one and a half stars. A part of the review read, “Literally the only actor who rises magnificently over it all is, of course, Tabu. In a pair of black trousers, white shirt and a red, red mouth, she is all steel and silk, a tender trash-talker reminding you of the pleasures this film should have been brimming over with. Naseerudin Shah isn’t given enough to do, nor is Konkona. And that’s a crime bigger than the one being undertaken in this wannabe Tarantino-Ritchie caper. The rest go around in circles.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 13:22 IST
