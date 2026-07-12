Kusha Kapila clarifies viral selfie with Samay Raina is AI-generated: ‘Not friends’

Kusha Kapila has clarified that a recent selfie, which got many wondering if she’s patched up with Samay Raina after two years, is AI-generated. The two had a public fallout in 2024 after Kusha said she found Samay’s jokes about her then-recent divorce from Zoravar Ahluwalia on a popular YouTube roast show “dehumanising.”

Kusha took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a viral social media post along with the AI-generated selfie, and wrote, “Fake and seeded.” “My face is AI altered,” she said, referring to the selfie clicked by Samay, in which he’s standing next to a woman in a red top, whose face appears to be that of Kusha.

She also flagged a series of coordinated troll attacks on X, which are using the AI-generated selfie to claim the influencer-turned-actor is now trying to get into the stand-up comedian’s good books now that he’s seen a resurgence this year. “Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me. The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point (laughing with tears emojis),” she wrote.

Sharing more such coordinated troll attacks on her Instagram Stories, Kusha Kapila pointed out that it’s the “same script across the board”. “This is not an e-lafda but just how incel internet will get to the pits to minimise women. All this is happening because I take a stand and still will, lol,” she added. She also called the trolling a “hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding”.

Another proof that women can change in a second for money and fame 🙏 – Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina were great friends

– Samay invited her to one of his shows and gave her a script explaining what jokes would be made about her

– She didn’t read it. When Samay made those jokes,… pic.twitter.com/cypfYwBagK — ` (@worshipVK) July 11, 2026

Kusha Kapila sets the record straight

In her next Story, Kusha Kapila listed down the facts of her past with Samay Raina. Admitting that they were once friends, Kusha said things changed after they appeared as guest panellists on the Pretty Good Roast Show, hosted by Ashish Solanki. “There was no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand. Everything was done in good faith. I had no idea what was coming my way,” maintained Kusha.

“The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored,” she added. In a subsequent Story, Kusha also reposted her statement from two years ago to reiterate that she sticks to her stand that the jokes “dehumanised” her. “I blocked both Samay and Ashish. It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me,” added the actor.

Kusha Kapila also argued that she didn’t celebrate Samay Raina’s downfall last year, as claimed by the trolls. She said there’s no record of it either. “Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, but I chose not to,” she revealed. Samay got into trouble early last year when Ranveer Allahbadia, fellow YouTuber and guest panelist on season 1 of his popular roast show, India’s Got Latent, cracked an inappropriate joke.

That led to massive online trolling and three FIRs being filed against them among others. It also led to all episodes of India’s Got Latent season 1 being taken down from YouTube. Samay enjoyed a resurgence earlier this year through his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, post which India’s Got Latent has returned for season 2, streaming on both his YouTube channel and Netflix India.

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Kusha Kapila’s current equation with Samay Raina

Kusha Kapila, however, has made it clear that she has no intention of rekindling her friendship with Samay Raina. “I am not friends with Samay,” wrote Kusha. “I will never, ever, ever be on Latent, nor do I want to be,” she added. “We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that’s all. We have decided to not speak of each other on the internet.” Since their fallout, Samay has only given shoutout to Kusha once on India’s Got Latent season 1 last year.

Kusha then addressed the recent viral video, which shows her and Samay sharing the room at singer Jasleen Royal’s birthday party on Wednesday. “Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn’t mean anything. The video may make it look like we hang out, but we don’t. We didn’t even interact in that clip,” pointed out the actor.

“Stop it with your ridiculous seeding. Stop minimising women. Let’s all move the f*ck on. You can forget everything, but can’t forget just disrespect,” wrote Kusha. “I have worked as hard as anybody else to be where I am today. Incel meme pages, seeding companies need to stop disempowering me every chance they get. I will still work hard. I will not let this be my entire life. Please stop it,” she added.

Kusha Kapila also shared a zoomed-in version of the Samay Raina selfie, clearly pointing out that the woman standing next to her is someone else. “Over the past two years, post roast and my decision of censoring the jokes, boys on the internet have made jokes about my private parts, speculated that jokes cracked were likely rape jokes, made fun of my personal life, men have come up to me at airports and said laughingly ‘jokes bata do yaar, Kusha’ as my face went red with shame, and my manager politely asked them to avoid this topic. Padhe likhe boys, bhai,” wrote Kusha.

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“I don’t need anyone to take a stand for me nor will I run a PR campaign nor will I do any seeding because there is a very real life waiting to be lived. You can’t put a timeline to how long will I take to be okay with this. Allow me to take this hurt to my grave please (handshake emoji). Hai ijazat? (Do I have your permission?),” concluded Kusha.