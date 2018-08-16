Kunal Kohli adapts Ramayana for big screen, says will be cautious about presenting facts

Kunal Kohli’s upcoming film is Ramyug. Kunal Kohli’s upcoming film is Ramyug.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli is returning to direction after two years with the big screen adaptation of epic Ramayana titled Ramyug. The film is penned by veteran screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey, who has films like Tezaab, Chalbaaz and Rang De Basanti to his credit.

Ramyug will star newcomers in the lead roles of Ram and Sita. The director’s last project was romantic drama Phir Se (2016), which also marked his acting debut. The film is yet to hit the screens.

Kunal Kohli was asked if he will be cautious about the facts in the epic considering mythological and historical films have run into trouble lately.

“I have always been cautious while making any film. I got into a problem while we were making Fanaa. These are unfortunate things that happen. One has to be cautious, which is why we have people like Narendra Kohli as a consultant. If you see his body of work, you’ll realise how accurate he is,” Kohli told reporters at the film’s announcement.

“Then hopefully there’ll be no problem. We have had Ramayan on TV too till recently. So, I hope and pray that we don’t have these problems.”

Kohli, who has mostly made contemporary romances like Hum Tum and Mujhse Dosti Karoge, said Ramayana is the most progressive story he has ever come across.

“There’s no story more progressive and modern than Ramayana. We think of ourselves as progressive because we speak a certain language but those thoughts and ideas (of Ramayana), how could they be outdated? How can a way of life be outdated?” Kohli said.

He might have worked with big stars like Aamir Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan but Kohli said he never considered any biggie for Ramyug.

“I have found the actors. The cast is ready and soon I’ll be making that announcement. I didn’t consider any of the people I worked with. I wanted to make it with fresh faces,” the director said.

