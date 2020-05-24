Kunal Kohli loses his aunt to coronavirus

Kunal Kohli shared the news via a series of tweets on Saturday. (Photo: Kunal Kohli/Instagram) Kunal Kohli shared the news via a series of tweets on Saturday. (Photo: Kunal Kohli/Instagram)

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s maternal aunt has passed away after battling coronavirus for eight weeks.

The Hum Tum director shared the news in a series of tweets on Saturday.

“Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard,” Kohli tweeted.

Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

The director further wrote that his cousin would sit in her car to pray for her mother as she wasn’t allowed to meet her.

“Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park & pray for her mother. As she wasn’t allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn’t see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go.”

5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi. pic.twitter.com/lXSBpgrzw7 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

In another heartbreaking tweet, Kohli shared a picture of his late aunt and wrote that while COVID-19 has been harsh to his family, it can’t break the love they share.

“5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond is unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love, family, giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi,” the director posted.

