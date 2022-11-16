Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut goes on floors, daughter Inaaya calls the first shot. See adorable photos

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who has been working in the film industry since he was a child, is now turning into a director. The movie went on floors on Wednesday. The happy development was shared by his actor-wife Soha Ali Khan on social media.

Soha shared multiple photos of Kunal from a film set where he was surrounded by his crew as his adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sat on his lap. Kunal let his child call the first shot, which Soha also described in her note for her husband. The film is titled Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Excel Entertainment.

“I have enjoyed being one of the few people who have heard your stories, marvelled at your creativity, laughed and cried often together because of something you said – and now it is time for you to share one of those stories with the world. I am so proud of you and so excited for them. You were probably not much older than Inaaya is now when you acted in your first film – it was only fitting she call action for your first shot on your first day as director. Good luck with the film @kunalkemmu You got this. @excelmovies #madgaonexpress,” read Soha’s full post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Kunal is helming the movie that is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The rest of the details regarding the movie is still under wraps.

Kunal was first seen as a child artiste in the 1993 release Sir, which starred Naseeruddin Shah in the titular role. He then went on to act in films like Raja Hindustaani, Zakhm and Tamanna. Kunal made his debut as a male lead in the 2005 Mohit Suri movie Kalyug. He was last seen in the 2020 release Lootcase, where he won a lot of praise for his performance.