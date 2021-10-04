Kunal Kemmu wishes wife Soha Ali Khan on birthday, calls her ‘my sunshine’

Actor Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. On the happy occasion, husband Kunal Kemmu took to social media to wish the actor. Sharing several photos with his lady love, the Abhay actor wished Soha, calling her his ‘sunshine’.

While the first photo is a screengrab from one of their video calls, in the others, the couple strike a pose for the camera. Kunal captioned the pictures, “Happy Birthday my sunshine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Apart from fans, Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also wished her ‘darling sister’ as she commented on the post. Filmmaker Ken Ghosh also wrote happy birthday, while Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Happy birthday darling Soha.. love and warmth always .”

Saba also shared photos of herself and Soha on her Instagram page. Stating that she is proud of Soha, Saba wrote, “HAAPPY Birthday … my darling sister May you always shine and I am SO proud of You! It doesn’t matter what angle we get “right” … I will always have your back! Love you …. #alwaysandforever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will soon be making her digital debut with Hush Hush, which will also star Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra among others. She will also be seen in a Netflix comedy series.