Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Kunal Kemmu remembers Pop Kaun co-star Satish Kaushik: ‘Just a few days ago, we were laughing together…’

Kunal Kemmu shared an Instagram story in the memory of his Pop Kaun co-star Satish Kaushik.

satish kaushikSatish Kaushik passed away at 66 in Gurugram. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Satish Kaushik, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66, will be seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar show Pop Kaun. His co-star from the show, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram earlier today to remember the late actor-filmmaker.

Kunal shared, “I still can’t believe this news!! Just a few days ago we were laughing together promoting our show. Sir, your stories, your charm, your laughter and your immense talent will always be cherished and remembered. We will always keep you alive in our thoughts and memories. Love, strength and prayers to the family. Om Shanti.”

Actor Chunky Panday, who also stars in Pop Kaun, spoke about his memories of working with the late actor in a chat with News 18. Chunky shared that they first met on the sets of Mr India where Satish was very ‘encouraging’.

kunal kemmu, satish kaushik Kunal Kemmu shared this on his Instagram story.
Actor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor's manager recounts his last moments; post-mortem suggests cardiac arrest as cause of death

He shared, “I met him for the first time in 1986-1987 when I was a struggling actor. We met on the sets of Mr India where I was assisting to get work. I remember meeting Satish ji very vividly because he was so encouraging towards me. Then we ended up working as actors. He also directed me, Anupam Kher and the entire gang in a film called Gang Of Ghosts. More recently, we acted in a web series called Pop Kaun, which will be releasing next week. So, I spent a lot of time with him recently. We’ve spent a lot of Holi parties together. He has been the life of every set he was on. I used to always be mesmerised by him and his stories. He had the most beautiful things to tell the world. We will really, really miss him.”

Pop Kaun, also starring Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla among others, is being directed by Farhad Samji.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:37 IST
Meta plans to bring back Messenger inbox to Facebook after nearly a decade

