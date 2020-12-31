Kunal Kemmu: Received a lot of love and appreciation in 2020

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in ZEE5 web series Abhay 2. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

From playing a character with negative shades in the film Malang, showcasing his comic timing in Lootcase to ending the year with his turn as a cop in the second season of crime web series Abhay, Kunal Kemmu impressed fans with varied projects in 2020.

In this exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Kunal Kemmu talks about the year gone by and the praise he received for his projects.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How do you look back at 2020?

It’s been a year filled with ups and downs for the whole world. On one hand, the virus made us stop and realise all that we took for granted and how things can change overnight. It’s been more tough for some, than others. On the other hand, it did give some opportunities to some people, myself included. I had a lot of love, appreciation and even box office success come my way with films like Malang and Lootcase, and my web show Abhay.

You delivered projects which were poles apart in terms of genre – Malang, Lootcase and Abhay. Do you feel satisfied with your work this year?

While I’m happy about it, I’m never completely satisfied. And that’s what drives me to do more and better work.

A show or film this year you wished you were a part of, and why?

A couple shows that I really enjoyed watching this year were Scam 1992, Paatal Lok and Taish.

You had a lovely family time, especially with Inaaya during the lockdown. Was there anything you discovered about her and yourself as a father?

Yes. I realised that she has all the power in our relationship.

One good thing you’ll remember about 2020?

Getting love and positive response for the negative role of Michael Rodriguez (Malang) and the positive role of Nandan Kumar (Lootcase).

How does 2021 look like on the work front? What can fans expect from you?

There are a few exciting things, both film and OTT wise. We’ll get to know how they turn out, in our interview, this time next year.