Kunal Kemmu on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in Vibe: ‘She asked for synopsis’

Kunal Kemmu pulled off a stunt of sorts when he managed to cast veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, also his mother-in-law, in his next directorial, Vibe. This is Kunal’s second film after Madgaon Express. This comedy caper also features Preity Zinta alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and debutante Vanshika Dhir. The trailer of VIBE was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday.

At the launch, Kunal Kemmu was asked about how the idea of having his mother-in-law on board came about. The writer-director-actor shared that it was a shot in the dark.

“I asked her if she would play this part, which was a cameo, and she said, ‘Can I get the synopsis of the film?’ So, I gave her the synopsis, and she said that was just a trick question, I was anyway going to do it. So, she was gracious enough (sic),” said the actor.