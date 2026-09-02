Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kunal Kemmu on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in Vibe: ‘She asked for synopsis’
The trailer of Vibe was launched on Wednesday, and the film is slated to hit theatres on September 18.
Kunal Kemmu pulled off a stunt of sorts when he managed to cast veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, also his mother-in-law, in his next directorial, Vibe. This is Kunal’s second film after Madgaon Express. This comedy caper also features Preity Zinta alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and debutante Vanshika Dhir. The trailer of VIBE was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday.
At the launch, Kunal Kemmu was asked about how the idea of having his mother-in-law on board came about. The writer-director-actor shared that it was a shot in the dark.
“I asked her if she would play this part, which was a cameo, and she said, ‘Can I get the synopsis of the film?’ So, I gave her the synopsis, and she said that was just a trick question, I was anyway going to do it. So, she was gracious enough (sic),” said the actor.
He further shared that directing her was one of his dreams. “For me, it’s one of those checkboxes that I got to tick, something I never knew I would be able to. I am very happy, and I am very proud that I could call ‘action’ and ‘cut’ on a legend like her,” said Kunal.
Watch Vibe trailer
Also Read: ‘There was chemistry’: Darshan Jariwala on Ranbir-Katrina’s Ajab Prem days, Salman’s cameo
Actor Soha Ali Khan was also present at the launch to support her husband Kunal and his film, Vibe. Speaking about his sense of humour, Soha exclaimed, “Shaadi ho ya funeral (whether it’s a wedding or a funeral), Kunal will make you laugh. He is the funniest from both sides of our family.”
Preity Zinta, who plays a serious character in the film, said that while she had a great experience working on the project, she holds one thing against Kunal: he did not give her enough funny scenes.
“We don’t laugh much during the making of a comedy film, and I had to be very serious. He did not give me too many funny scenes, and I hold this against Kunal. It wasn’t a very easy shoot; we shot for 16-18 hours a day,” said Preity.
Speaking about Kunal and Sparsh Shrivastava, the Veer-Zaara actor also said that they were very “sincere” in their performances.
Apart from Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Srivastava and Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, the film also features Yashpal Sharma and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav. Produced by Chirag Nihalani, son of the late Pahlaj Nihalani, Vibe is slated for a theatrical release on September 18.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05