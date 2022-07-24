Kunal Kemmu mourns his grandmother’s demise: ‘My biggest cheerleader always’

Kunal Kemmu on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news of his grandmother’s demise. Kunal also shared a click that features him, his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and his late ‘naani’.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company.”

He added, “I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone.”

Kunal Kemmu also called his grandmother his “biggest cheerleader always”.

“She lived a full life filled with happiness joy laughter sadness struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed specially me. I will always miss you Maaji ❤️ ♾,” concluded the actor.

Kunal Kemmu’s post elicited responses from celebrities and fans. While Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the post with a red heart emoji, Sophie Choudry wrote, “So sorry for your loss Kunal. Nothing more special than Nani. I miss mine everyday but I know she is forever looking down on me just the way Maaji will upon you. May her soul rest in peace ❤️🙏🏼 Love & strength to you all.”

Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao among others also posted messages in the comments section.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will be seen next in Kanjoos Makkhichoos.