Lootcase to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 31

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday announced his upcoming comedy Lootcase will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 31. On June 29, it was announced that Lootcase and six other movies would bypass the theatrical route and premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar, as cinema halls remain shut due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Taking to Twitter to announce the release date, Kunal wrote, “I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you.”

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗@raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase also stars Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. Backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions, Lootcase revolves around a middle-aged family man, who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money.

The film was earlier slated to release in theaters in April 2020. Other Bollywood films picked by Disney Plus Hotstar for streaming are Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Abhishek Bachchan-led The Big Bull, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, and Khuda Hafiz featuring Vidyut Jammwal.

