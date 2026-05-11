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‘Kunal Kemmu fought the thief, I cried in a corner’: Soha Ali Khan recalls robbery at home
Actor Soha Ali Khan recently recalled the time in 2011 when a thief broke into her house and she froze. Kunal Kemmu caught the robber in the middle of the night.
Before actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home was broken into in 2025, a burglary attempt also happened at his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan’s former house. In 2011, an intruder had entered her bedroom at around 4 AM, leaving her terrified. Her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, bravely confronted and fought the thief, despite having his hand in a cast. In a recent interview, Soha opened up about the incident, recalling how she got scared and stood in a corner crying.
During a conversation on Yuvaa, she shared, “When our house was broken into, and Kunal caught the thief many years ago, I stood in the corner and cried. It wasn’t my finest moment. I want to be kind to myself by saying that it was in the middle of the night and I wasn’t prepared, but I definitely could’ve been more useful. I’m probably not the bravest person. My system tends to shut down when there’s something happening. I am working on it.” The actor called herself a ‘phattu (coward)’ and said she was working on it.
During the same podcast, when Soha was asked about who she goes to for styling advice, she revealed that her daughter, Inaaya, has been her fashion advisor lately. She further added that while she doesn’t ask for it, but her husband Kunal also keeps giving her styling tips.
ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan attend Saba Pataudi’s 50th birthday bash, see photos
While speaking about going to her brother Saif Ali Khan for relationship advice, she shared, “I go to bhai (Saif) for relationship advice because I don’t have too many friends who are men anymore. So I feel like getting a male perspective, because he’s always, not on Kunal’s side, but speaks from that lens.” The actor called him a calming influence during parenting breakdowns.
The Chhorii 2 actor also revealed that she goes to her sister-in-law Kareena for any gossip. “She doesn’t gossip, but she has the most irrelevant information about the people that you would not think cross her mind. But she is incredibly observant and must be on some pretty special WhatsApp group that I would love to join.”
On the professional front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2025 film Chhorii 2, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. The horror drama is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The actor hasn’t announced her new project yet, but has been busy with her podcast ‘All About Her’.
Saif was attacked at his home and stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt in January 2025. The actor was trying to protect his family when this happened. He had to undergo surgeries after the attack.
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