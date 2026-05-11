‘Kunal Kemmu fought the thief, I cried in a corner’: Soha Ali Khan recalls robbery at home

Before actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home was broken into in 2025, a burglary attempt also happened at his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan’s former house. In 2011, an intruder had entered her bedroom at around 4 AM, leaving her terrified. Her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, bravely confronted and fought the thief, despite having his hand in a cast. In a recent interview, Soha opened up about the incident, recalling how she got scared and stood in a corner crying.

During a conversation on Yuvaa, she shared, “When our house was broken into, and Kunal caught the thief many years ago, I stood in the corner and cried. It wasn’t my finest moment. I want to be kind to myself by saying that it was in the middle of the night and I wasn’t prepared, but I definitely could’ve been more useful. I’m probably not the bravest person. My system tends to shut down when there’s something happening. I am working on it.” The actor called herself a ‘phattu (coward)’ and said she was working on it.