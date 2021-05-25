Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: From Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke To Zakhm, revisiting his 8 films as a child actor

Kunal Kemmu’s recent experiments with his characters only proves that the actor is in a more secure space today. With the boom in digital space, we have got a chance to see the best of Kunal 2.0.

Kunal, who made his debut as a lead actor with Kalyug in 2005, might have become part of some interesting projects like Traffic Signal, Dhol and 99, but his joining the gang of Golmaal in its third instalment, and eventually portraying Hardik in Bollywood’s first mainstream zombie film, Go Goa Gone, had a major impact on his career. He also played grey characters in Kalank and Malang, with his last release Lootcase a delicious dark comedy.

Kunal Kemmu, who also plays the title role in Zee5 web series Abhay, had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I’ve never stayed away from anything and have only chosen from the work that’s come my way. If Malang or Kalank had come to me in 2008, I would have done it. When something works in this industry, it’s very easy to get typecast. When I was doing Kalyug or Traffic Signal, people thought I would only do serious stuff and drama. So I had to make them believe otherwise by doing an ensemble like a Dhol, Golmaal or Go Goa Gone, and all were different kinds of comedies. It adds another feather to my cap when people say they loved me in comedies but they also loved me in negative roles. That gives me confidence in my own range and motivates me to do better.”

Talking about his innings as a child actor, Kunal said in an earlier interview, “I learnt a lot as a child actor. Since I had been before the camera, I knew how it would be to be on a set or on a shoot. That way it was easy for me when I re-entered the industry as the main lead. But at the same time, it was also difficult because there are so many wrong notions doing the rounds like how child actors don’t do well as adult actors. But I never let such concepts affect me. I only do my work.”

However, Kunal’s journey began much before Kalyug happened in 2005. The actor started off as a child artiste with Doordarshan TV show Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987). He went on to be a part of nearly a dozen movies with the biggest stars back in 1990s. Some of his memorable projects include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Bhai, Zakhm and more.

As Kunal Kemmu turns 38 today, we take a trip down his filmography to recall his work as a child actor in some award-winning movies.

Sir (1993)

Kunal’s Bollywood debut as a child artiste happened at the age of 10, in Mahesh Bhatt directorial starring Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Bhatt and Atul Agnihotri. Kunal played the role of Shah’s son who becomes an innocent victim of a gang war. His demise sets the plot of the film rolling.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)

The memorable rom-com had Kunal playing the youngest kid out of the mischievous trio who live with their uncle, Rahul (Aamir Khan). Kunal, along with the other child actors – Sharokh Bharucha and Ashrafa, join forces to help Juhi Chawla’s Vyjayanti after she flees her home.

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Kunal played a kid named Rajnikant. He was the cleaner of the taxi that Aamir Khan drove, and also his sidekick. His sharp tongue and street-smart role added to the fun during the film’s Palankhet sequences when Karisma Kapoor arrives to visit the place for personal reasons.

Tamanna (1997)

Kunal’s association with Mahesh Bhatt camp included several films, even before he debuted with its production Kalyug. In Tamanna, Kunal played the childhood of actor Sharad Kapoor’s Sajid.

Bhai (1997)

Kunal played Suniel Shetty’s (Kundan) onscreen brother Kisna who gets killed by a don (Ashish Vidyarthi) after he witnesses a murder. Kisna’s death become the trigger point for Kundan to take revenge.

Zakhm (1998)

The award-winning film had Kunal playing the younger self of Ajay Devgn. He appears in flashbacks when Ajay recalls the hardships his Muslim mother (Pooja Bhatt) had to go through after she fell in love with a Hindu film director (Nagarjuna). Kunal won awards for this film.

Dushman (1998)

Kunal played the “orderly” to a blind Sanjay Dutt (a former army officer), and his caretaker. He even had an interesting name – Bheem Bahadur Singh.

Angaaray (1998)

Playing a young Amar (Akshay Kumar), Kunal enacted flashback scenes with other bunch of child actors, when Akshay remembered his childhood with friend Nagarjuna, who’s now a gangster.

Happy birthday, Kunal Kemmu!