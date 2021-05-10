Kunal Kemmu celebrates 8 years of Go Goa Gone, fans ask ‘when will the sequel arrive?’

It won’t be wrong to tag 2013 film Go Goa Gone as a cult film. On Monday, Kunal Kemmu and director-duo Raj and DK celebrated 8 years of the film release, which is probably Bollywood’s first attempt at making a film on a zombie apocalypse. Sharing a making video of the film, Kunal Kemmu thanked his fans for showering “endless love for this film of zombies.”

“I still smile reminiscing about each of these moments and more every time I see a picture or watch a scene from the film. A big thank you to all of you for giving it so much love and keeping it so relevant through these years. Here’s to the endless love for this film of zombies,” he wrote along with a post.

Raj and DK, on the other hand, said the film is a precious memory, especially during the testing times when India is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic. “Time flies! It is the anniversary of Go Goa Gone again! In these times, it’s the memories that seem even more precious! Pls stay safe, mask up,” they wrote.

However, the actor and the director’s post left their fans wanting for the second sequel. “2nd part kab aayega sir,” wrote one of Kunal Kemmu’s fans while another wrote, “Waiting for part two.” One of the followers mentioned that Go Goa Gone is his “all time favourite film,” which he can watch many times.

Raj and DK had announced Go Goa Gone’s second installment in 2020. A statement from the makers had announced that the film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner. As per the makers, Go Goa Gone 2 will pick up from where the original ended. However, the cast of the film was not announced.

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd, said in a statement, “Go Goa Gone was a very special film and one that has an immense recall. It has attained a cult status, thus making it great for a franchise. It’s been a long time since Dinesh and I have worked, and I am excited to be collaborating with him once again.”

The film was scheduled for March 2021 release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kunal Kemmu spoke about how he was initially hesitant to get onboard for Go Goa Gone. He also spoke about turning into a script writer for the film because of low budget plus “Raj and DK could not write in Hindi.”

“Initial idea was not to do a Zombie film. I remember I was in Delhi. Raj called up and said – ‘What if these guys wake up after party but it is not gangsters they are worried about but zombies?’ I spoke to Soha about it. I said it is amazing but yet so bizarre. In 20 minutes of the conversation, I called Raj and said yes. Then we had to have someone like Saif (to support the film.) When we presented the script to Illuminati Films and Saif, he read the entire script right in front of us. He kept laughing throughout and immediately came onboard as a producer. In the same moment, Raj and DK asked him if he will play Borris and he was on board,” Kunal recalled. In the same video, Saif revealed that he was not paid for acting in the film because the budget was low.

Go Goa Gone, a quirky comedy directed by Raj & DK, also starred Vir Das and Anand Tiwari. It revolved around a rave party where all the guests turn into zombies.