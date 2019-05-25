Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others

It is Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu’s birthday today and the star rang in the special day with close friends and family in attendance. From brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, a host of people were seen having a blast.

On Saturday, Kunal himself took to his social media handle to share photos from the bash. He posted photos with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and wife Soha Ali Khan.

Celebrities like Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also marked their presence. Other Bollywood personalities like Dia Mirza and Maria Goretti wished the birthday boy on social media as well.

Dia commented on the photos shared by Kunal and wrote, “Happpyyyyy Birthday Khemster!!! Sending you loads of love ❤️ have an awesome year ahead.”

Kunal shared another photo from the party and captioned it, “The happy bunch.”

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the Karan Johar production venture Kalank and the detective web series Abhay where he played the titular role. As far as upcoming projects are concerned, the actor has the movie Loot-Case in pipeline which is in post-production. He will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the sequel of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone and Malang.

Malang also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in significant parts.