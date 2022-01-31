Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy: ‘We thank God for our abundant blessings’

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan have welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news. “To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” Kunal shared. As soon as he shared the news, Kunal received love from his fans and friends. “Blessings in abundance,” a comment read, while many fans poured congratulatory messages.

The 44-year-old married Naina Bachchan in 2015. Naina is the niece of Amitabh Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Kunal, who was last seen in The Empire and Ankahi Kahaniya, is still remembered for his character in Rang De Basanti. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kunal remembered that he first read Rang De Basanti as an assistant director to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

In the film, he played Aslam. Kunal believed that the core issues addressed in Rang De Basanti still ring true. Talking about why the film still feels relevant, Kunal shared, “I think it talks about issues that we are still dealing with, unfortunately. Whether it is corruption in society, whether it is certain cynicism, those are things that we are still dealing with as a society.”

“I often say that I hope we evolve, as a society, to a time when Rang De Basanti is irrelevant, where people look at it and say this is not applicable anymore. Unfortunately, it is still as relevant as it was 15 years back,” he concluded.