Kunal Kapoor is unrecognisable in these 4 photos, leaves fans scratching their heads

Kunal Kapoor’s latest release Koi Jaane Na might not have impressed the audience and the critics, but the actor enjoyed the experience of being a part of the film. On Tuesday, Kunal Kapoor shared some looks he tried for the film, which has left his friends and fans surprised. Calling it the “best part about being an actor,” Kunal shared that make-up and prosthetics were a long and a tedious process, but he had fun.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote, “The best part about being an actor is the chance to play different people and look at life from a whole new point of view. Explore different mindsets and physicality’s. Very rarely does a film give you a chance to explore multiple characters. The prosthetics was a very long, tedious process and unfortunately not all these wonderful people made it to the film, but it was sooo much fun.”

Kunal shared four looks. In one of the stills, the actor seems to be playing an elderly man, while he transforms himself into a woman in another photo. He also shared his photo as a Sikh man. As soon as he dropped these stills, Sikander Kher, Nitin Mirani, Tara Sharma Saluja and Nitin Mirani among others were all praise for the actor.

Koi Jaane Na received mixed reactions from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film only half a star. “Koi Jaane Na translates as No One Knows. So prophetic, you think, as soon as the film opens. Because no one quite seems to know just what’s going on, for every excruciating minute of two hours,” she wrote in her review of the film.

The film, however, became a talking point for its song ‘Har Funn Maula,’ which featured Aamir Khan and Elli AvRam.