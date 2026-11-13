Kunal Kapoor calls Thailand his ‘second home’ as Thai fans gush over Ramayana’s Indra Dev

After his cameo as Lord Indra Dev in Ramayana, actor Kunal Kapoor has found a new fanbase in Thailand as fans wrote poems for his 'divine beauty'. 

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 13, 2026 09:22 AM IST
Kunal Kapoor receives praise from fans in Thailand after Ramayana's releaseKunal Kapoor receives praise from fans in Thailand after Ramayana's release
AI Narration

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres on November 5 and in the days since then, the film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The film has earned Rs 358.50 crore in the overseas market and it seems like it has struck a chord with viewers in South Asia. Along with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Indra Dev in Ramayana: Part 1, has found a separate fan base in Thailand. Thai fans have flooded social media with praise for his cameo.

Kunal Kapoor has received a lot of praise for his appearance in Ramayana as Lord Indra. He appears in two battle scenes in the film. The actor also appears in a scene where he requests Lord Vishnu to take an avatar to fight Ravana. While several fans called his portrayal perfect, Kunal’s Thai fans have made him an internet sensation.

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Along with screengrabs of Kunal as Lord Indra, a fan wrote in Thai language, “I never understood why Phra Lo got so much hype. Was Indra really that handsome and cool? Then I watched the Ramayana, and Indra is so handsome. Where did they find him?” (Roughly translated on X).

Another user wrote, “His beauty is like Indra, descended from heaven to Earth, radiant as the moon, above the land of heaven, above all other men. The Indra of Thai people’s dreams.” “Does he know his good looks are a weapon,” wrote another fan.

Many Thai fans invited the actor to their country. “As radiant as Indra, descended from heaven to earth, as beautiful as the moon. May I humbly invite your majesty to Thailand,” a user wrote. Kapoor was quick to respond to one of the tweets, as he wrote, “Love Thailand. My sisters family lives there. It’s like my second home.”

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta in key roles. It has already crossed Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The film’s sequel is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2028.

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