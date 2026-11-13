Kunal Kapoor calls Thailand his ‘second home’ as Thai fans gush over Ramayana’s Indra Dev

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres on November 5 and in the days since then, the film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The film has earned Rs 358.50 crore in the overseas market and it seems like it has struck a chord with viewers in South Asia. Along with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Indra Dev in Ramayana: Part 1, has found a separate fan base in Thailand. Thai fans have flooded social media with praise for his cameo.

Kunal Kapoor has received a lot of praise for his appearance in Ramayana as Lord Indra. He appears in two battle scenes in the film. The actor also appears in a scene where he requests Lord Vishnu to take an avatar to fight Ravana. While several fans called his portrayal perfect, Kunal’s Thai fans have made him an internet sensation.