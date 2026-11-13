Kunal Kapoor calls Thailand his ‘second home’ as Thai fans gush over Ramayana’s Indra Dev

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres on November 5 and in the days since then, the film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The film has earned Rs 358.50 crore in the overseas market and it seems like it has struck a chord with viewers in South Asia. Along with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Indra Dev in Ramayana: Part 1, has found a separate fan base in Thailand. Thai fans have flooded social media with praise for his cameo.
Kunal Kapoor has received a lot of praise for his appearance in Ramayana as Lord Indra. He appears in two battle scenes in the film. The actor also appears in a scene where he requests Lord Vishnu to take an avatar to fight Ravana. While several fans called his portrayal perfect, Kunal’s Thai fans have made him an internet sensation.
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Along with screengrabs of Kunal as Lord Indra, a fan wrote in Thai language, “I never understood why Phra Lo got so much hype. Was Indra really that handsome and cool? Then I watched the Ramayana, and Indra is so handsome. Where did they find him?” (Roughly translated on X).
ไม่เคยเข้าใจยอยศพระลอเลยว่าทำไมต้องอวยขนาดนั้น พระอินทร์มันหล่อเท่ขนาดนั้นเลยเหรอวะ จนกระทั่งกูไปดูรามายณะ ไอเชี่ยเอ๊ย พระอินทร์หล่อมาก ไปหามาจากไหน หรือแคสต์ตรงจากดาวดึงส์ ส่วนช้างเอราวัณก็คงไปดีลมาสินะ ทุนสร้างเลยสูงขนาดนี้ กุตราย ๆ พระอินทร์หล่อมากจริง ๆ 😭💖
#Ramayana https://t.co/5XKWnSiRle
— NuNah ꪔ̤̮ ft. thesis (@nunah2547) November 9, 2026
@nunah2547 รูปดั่งองค์อินทร์ หยาดฟ้ามาสู่ดิน โสภิณดังเดือนดวง
— ผณินธราสูร นิลดารา (@vetaalbook) November 11, 2026
Another user wrote, “His beauty is like Indra, descended from heaven to Earth, radiant as the moon, above the land of heaven, above all other men. The Indra of Thai people’s dreams.” “Does he know his good looks are a weapon,” wrote another fan.
Many Thai fans invited the actor to their country. “As radiant as Indra, descended from heaven to earth, as beautiful as the moon. May I humbly invite your majesty to Thailand,” a user wrote. Kapoor was quick to respond to one of the tweets, as he wrote, “Love Thailand. My sisters family lives there. It’s like my second home.”
คนไทยรักพี่มาก ได้โปรดมาที่ประเทศไทย ฉันอยากเจอคุณ 😭😭😭
— JJ ft. M4X 🦁⭐️ Spiderman Era 🕸️ (@JJmaenongjake) November 11, 2026
@kapoorkkunal And now we are Thai fans crazy about you.😍
— ⭐️ SoreeviaYugyeom⭐️ (@Soreevia) November 12, 2026
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta in key roles. It has already crossed Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The film’s sequel is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2028.