scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Kunal Kamra takes potshot at Kangana Ranaut’s obsession with Brahmastra’s box office figures: ‘She thinks Dharma is also under central govt’

Kunal Kamra has poked fun at Kangana Ranaut's questions about the authenticity of Brahmastra's box office numbers.

Kangana Ranaut has been posting about Brahmastra on social media.

After Kangana Ranaut accused Brahmastra co-producer Karan Johar of fudging the box office numbers of his new film, comedian Kunal Kamra has taken a potshot at Kangana on Twitter. Kamra, known for his outspoken comments on the social media platform, wrote that Kangana is probably under the impression that Dharma Productions falls under the ambit of the central government, like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He wrote, “Kangana thinks like ED, NIA, CBI, Dharma productions is also under central government,” and added a series of laughter emojis. Earlier this week, Kangana had question Dharma’s claim that Brahmastra had minted Rs 160 crore in two days.

 

Also read |Kangana Ranaut declares Brahmastra a ‘disaster’, says Karan Johar ‘tried to ride Hinduism and south wave’

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor, who has a history of animosity with Karan Johar, wrote, “Released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In Rs 250 cr (that also a fake figure). Rs 650 cr (reported to be Rs 410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… Humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar).”

Kangana added, “I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making Rs 60 cr (that’s the nett collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come Rs 650 cr film emerged a hit already.”

Produced on a reported budget of Rs 410 crore — the biggest ever for a Hindi film — Brahmastra has reportedly made over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in four days of release. According to Dharma Productions, the film grossed Rs 225 crore globally in its first weekend.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameo appearances. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is intended to kick-start a trilogy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:24:06 pm
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to be flown to London

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement