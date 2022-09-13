Kunal Kamra takes potshot at Kangana Ranaut’s obsession with Brahmastra’s box office figures: ‘She thinks Dharma is also under central govt’

After Kangana Ranaut accused Brahmastra co-producer Karan Johar of fudging the box office numbers of his new film, comedian Kunal Kamra has taken a potshot at Kangana on Twitter. Kamra, known for his outspoken comments on the social media platform, wrote that Kangana is probably under the impression that Dharma Productions falls under the ambit of the central government, like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He wrote, “Kangana thinks like ED, NIA, CBI, Dharma productions is also under central government,” and added a series of laughter emojis. Earlier this week, Kangana had question Dharma’s claim that Brahmastra had minted Rs 160 crore in two days.

Kangana thinks like ED, NIA, CBI Dharma productions is also under central government 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 12, 2022

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor, who has a history of animosity with Karan Johar, wrote, “Released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In Rs 250 cr (that also a fake figure). Rs 650 cr (reported to be Rs 410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… Humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar).”

Kangana added, “I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making Rs 60 cr (that’s the nett collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come Rs 650 cr film emerged a hit already.”

Produced on a reported budget of Rs 410 crore — the biggest ever for a Hindi film — Brahmastra has reportedly made over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in four days of release. According to Dharma Productions, the film grossed Rs 225 crore globally in its first weekend.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameo appearances. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is intended to kick-start a trilogy.