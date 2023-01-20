‘Vir Das is a better actor than Imran Khan’, says Delhi Belly co-star Kunaal Roy Kapur as Cyrus Broacha gasps, ‘That’s mean’

Delhi Belly actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, the brother of fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur and studio head Siddharth Roy Kapur, said that he isn’t in touch with either of his co-stars from that cult hit film, Imran Khan and Vir Das. In a new podcast appearance, Kunaal also spoke about Imran’s decision to step away from acting.

Kunaal appeared as a guest on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, where he spoke at length about Delhi Belly, and how everybody believed that the script was so good that it would take a real effort to ‘f**k it up’.

Asked jokingly about who the better actor is between Vir and Imran, Kunaal thought for a moment and said, “I guess Vir is the better actor of the two.” Cyrus appeared to be surprised. “That’s mean,” he said, and his co-host joked, “He’s still acting,” making a reference to Imran’s decision to step away. “Where is Imran Khan?” Cyrus enquired. Kunaal said, “I’ve lost touch, but I think he’s lost interest, he wants to do other things.”

Imran’s last film was 2015’s Katti Batti. Once earmarked for stardom, Imran has become reclusive in recent years, while also facing difficulties in his personal life. He posed for the paparazzi recently at his cousin Ira Khan’s engagement. He also officiated his other cousin Zayn Marie’s wedding last year.

Delhi Belly was released in 2011, and attracted controversy for its coarse language and themes. Producer Aamir Khan also faced the brunt of the criticism, but the movie went on to earn critical acclaim and was a commercial success as well, cementing Imran as an up-and-coming star and helping take Vir Das and Kunaal’s careers to the next level.

Kunaal has since appeared in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kaalakaandi, and most recently, the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.