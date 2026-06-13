‘Kun Faya Kun’ draws from the Quran and Rigveda, says Imtiaz Ali: ‘It was too powerful’

One of the most defining moments in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar comes during the rendition of ‘Kun Faya Kun’, when Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Jordan, appears to slip into a trance-like state while immersed in the music. The scene remains etched in the memories of audiences even today, much like the song itself, which is widely regarded as one of AR Rahman’s most remarkable compositions. Recently, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the making of ‘Kun Faya Kun’, revealing that the song draws inspiration from multiple religious and philosophical texts, including the Rigveda and the Quran.

‘There is the Rigveda, there is the Quran Sharif’

Speaking to Times Now, the filmmaker said, “For something like that, I can’t take the credit. That is AR Rahman. That is Irshad Kamil. That is all of that. And also, there is the Rigveda, there is the Quran Sharif, there is the Bhagavad Gita, all of that is written into it. Do you know that? The line ‘Jab kahin bhi, kuch nahin, bhi nahin tha’ (When there was nothing, not even nothingness) is from the Rigveda. It is the Hymn of Creation from the Rigveda. ‘Kun Faya Kun’ is from the Quran, which is also there in the Bible, ‘Be, and there was.'”