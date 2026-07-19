‘Is Rama a god or human?’: Kumar Vishwas reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s calls during Ramayana shoot

The makers of Ramayana kicked off the film’s promotional campaign with a grand event in Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the worldwide release of its first instalment this Diwali. The event was attended by the film’s creators and ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, and veteran actor Arun Govil, who essays King Dasharatha, Rama’s father.

Interestingly, Govil also played Rama in the seminal 1987 television series based on the Indian epic, helmed by Ramanand Sagar. Ranbir acknowledged Govil’s contribution and thanked him for the same. “Sir, you’ve presented this responsibility for so many years with such honesty, beauty, and dignity,” he said at the event, addressing his onscreen father and predecessor.

“Your journey has given trust and inspiration to not only me, but everyone who’s watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The way you’ve made Rama your own, if I can achieve even a fraction of that, my hard work would pay off. Since childhood, I’ve grown up with Rama’s blessing and lessons along with your face. I just want to say we love you. You are our own. Thank you for everything, sir,” added Ranbir.

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Arun Govil as Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Express archive photo Arun Govil as Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Express archive photo

Kumar Vishwas’ advice to Ranbir Kapoor

Kumar Vishwas, popular poet and founding member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), hosted the Ramayana event in Delhi. He revealed that both Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, approached their characters very innocently. He revealed that Ranbir would even reach out to him for advice, if he found himself stuck at a crossroads during the filming.

“Whenever I faced a dilemma, I would call you up or watch your lectures. And you’d say, ‘Yaar, tension mat le (Don’t get stressed). Believe in Rama. Everything is going to happen well,'” Ranbir recalled. Vishwas also recounted Ranbir calling him up one day to ask a very simple yet pertinent question: “Is Rama a god or a human?” “After discussing it for an hour, I asked him if he understood. He said, ‘I’ve understood it all. Rama is everything. He’s the entire Earth,'” said Vishwas.

The first trailer of Ramayana was also shown at the Delhi event ahead of its official launch on July 24.

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Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film is co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s DNEG and Kannada superstar Yash’s Monster Mind Works. Yash also plays the chief antagonist Ravana in Ramayana. The ensemble star cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyuthjiva, Sobhana as Kaikesi, Ajinkya Deo as Sage Vishwamitra, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra. The score is composed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The film will be distributed in India by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.