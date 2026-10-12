‘Why go to Bihar?’: Kumar Taurani hits back at Vashu Bhagnani over Chunari Chunari lawsuit

Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director of Tips Music, has hit back at producer Vashu Bhagnani for filing a court case against the label at a distant court in Bihar. Asking what the need to go to a distant court was, he revealed that Bhagnani has now been pushed to file the court case, around the alleged unauthorized use of the song “Chunari Chunari”, in the relevant jurisdiction of Mumbai, as mentioned in his dealings with Tips Music.

‘Why go to Bihar?’

“We’ve mentioned in all our contracts that Mumbai is the jurisdiction. Whatever case you file, you can file it only in Mumbai. These rights are from 15 to 20 years ago, but he hadn’t taken any action all these years. Now, he’s filed a case in Bihar at a court some 200 to 300 km away from Patna. Why do you need to go there? He’s filed two to three cases like that,” Kumar said on a recent podcast.