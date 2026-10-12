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‘Why go to Bihar?’: Kumar Taurani hits back at Vashu Bhagnani over Chunari Chunari lawsuit
Kumar Taurani has asked why producer Vashu Bhagnani has sued his label Tips Music at a distant court in Bihar when the jurisdiction clearly mentioned in their contract is Mumbai.
Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director of Tips Music, has hit back at producer Vashu Bhagnani for filing a court case against the label at a distant court in Bihar. Asking what the need to go to a distant court was, he revealed that Bhagnani has now been pushed to file the court case, around the alleged unauthorized use of the song “Chunari Chunari”, in the relevant jurisdiction of Mumbai, as mentioned in his dealings with Tips Music.
‘Why go to Bihar?’
“We’ve mentioned in all our contracts that Mumbai is the jurisdiction. Whatever case you file, you can file it only in Mumbai. These rights are from 15 to 20 years ago, but he hadn’t taken any action all these years. Now, he’s filed a case in Bihar at a court some 200 to 300 km away from Patna. Why do you need to go there? He’s filed two to three cases like that,” Kumar said on a recent podcast.
“Thankfully, we got proper relief from both high courts and the Supreme Court. Everybody has pushed him to go and fight in Mumbai, if you have any grudge,” added Kumar on Game Changers. Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Films has sued Tips Music for the alleged unauthorized use of the popular songs “Chunari Chunari” and “Ishq Sona Hai” from his 1999 romantic comedy, David Dhawan’s Biwi No. 1, in Dhawan’s rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earlier this year.
“We have such old relations with Vashu. It was us who brought him into the music business from his plastic business,” recalled Taurani. Bhagnani, a school dropout, was involved in a manufacturing business once he relocated to Mumbai. However, it was with the aid of Kumar and Ramesh Taurani’s banner Tips Industries Ltd that he turned producer with David Dhawan’s 1995 hit comedy Coolie No. 1, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Though Bhagnani had produced Coolie No. 1 under his banner Pooja Films, he switched his distributor from Tips Industries Ltd to SK Enterprise Ltd with David Dhawan’s 1997 hit rom-com Hero No. 1. However, the Taurani brothers continued their collaboration with Bhagnani as the music partners for his future films. “He said he wants to produce it alone. We said, ‘That’s a good thing. You should move ahead.’ Then we bought his music,” said Kumar.
Why has Vashu Bhagnani sued Tips Music now?
Despite their shared history, Kumar admitted that there’s “some distance” between them and Bhagnani now after his lawsuit. “But that’s fine. What can we do? If he had a grudge, he should’ve come to us directly,” argued Kumar. He also pointed out that while Bhagnani claims he owned the music rights of the Biwi No. 1 songs, he himself approached them to buy the rights to two songs from Coolie No. 1 for David Dhawan’s 2020 remake, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, which dropped directly on Prime Video India.
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“He made Coolie No. 1 on Amazon, where we had rights of two of the songs. He asked to use the two songs, and we cracked a proper deal. Now, he’s forgotten he had sold his rights to us,” said Kumar. The two popular songs used in the Coolie No. 1 remake were “Husn Hai Suhaana” and Mirchi Lagi Toh”. However, Bhagnani objected to the use of the Biwi No. 1 songs in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, also starring Varun Dhawan, which was produced by Tips Industries Ltd. He also filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against them in Bombay High Court.
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