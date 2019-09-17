Kumar Sanu ready to sing duet with Ranu Mandol

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu said he is ready to sing a duet with social media sensation Ranu Mandol if he gets a proper offer.

Ranu has been catapulted to fame after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar track in a railway station of West Bengal had gone viral last month. She has already recorded a duet withHimesh Reshammiya.

“We are happy if a new singer comes. If she (Ranu) does a good job, she will be recognised. I will definitely sing with her if there is a proper offer,” Sanu told PTI at the launch of his Durga Pujo album on Monday.

The 61-year-old singer said he has heard that Ranu has sung a duet with Himesh but did not have the chance to hear the song.

“Let’s wait to see how she (Ranu) performs in the coming days,” said the singer of evergreen hits like “Tujhe Dekha” and “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai”.

In the time of technology, he said, non-singers have become performers along with those who can sing really well.

“The change in technology has transformed the musical scene a crowded place,” Sanu said on Monday.

But he also added that any change is good if it is for the better.

About his Durga Puja album Kheyali Din, an ensemble of six songs, he said, the numbers will bring back the flavour of the ’90s.