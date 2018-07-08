Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal honoured at UK Houses of Parliament

Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu were felicitated at UK Houses of Parliament. Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu were felicitated at UK Houses of Parliament.

Veteran playback singers Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu were felicitated by politicians from the Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group at the UK Houses of Parliament.

The duo, who were at their peak in the 1990’s Hindi cinema, were honoured in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the field of music and social service, according to a press release.

Paudwal, who is involved in several social issues such as helping the families of martyred soldiers, electricity and malnutrition, said as a public figure it was their responsibility to give it back to the society.

“This is a small step from our side but we want to extend our support, in whatever way we can. People who have achieved something in life are realising that we need to do something. Celebrities should come forward for causes like these and good thing is they do,” the 63-year-old singer said.

Sanu, who has actively extended support to underprivileged children, said every kid has the right to education.

“I think only education can bring about a change in the mindset of people and uplift the underprivileged,” the 60-year-old singer added. The event was hosted by Virendra Sharma MP, Chair of the Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group.

The Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group which consists of cross-party members of both the House of Commons and House of Lords works to promote understanding and co-operation between the people and parliamentarians of India and Britain and strengthening of UK-India relationship.

