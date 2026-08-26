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Kuku Kohli funeral: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects; Aruna Irani inconsolable
Several celebs, including Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar, attended filmmaker Kuku Kohli's funeral to pay their last respects.
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who helmed Ajay Devgn’s breakout film Phool Aur Kaante, died at the age of 77 on Tuesday. Kohli, who was married to veteran actress Aruna Irani, succumbed to a heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His funeral was held at Oshiwara Crematorium on Wednesday. Several celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Javed Akhtar, attended the funeral to pay their last respects.
Kohli’s final journey began at 10 am from his residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, and made its way to the Oshiwara Crematorium.
Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit, Sharvari, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, ammong others, were snapped by the paps arriving at the funeral. The filmmaker’s wife Aruna Irani was visibly emotional as she mourned alongside family members and friends.
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Kuku Kohli death
Kuku Kohli was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24 after feeling unwell. Aruna Irani’s brother, Balraj Irani, told India Today that Kuku was doing fine before he suffered a massive heart attack. “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed,” he said. Despite the doctors’ efforts to revive him, Kuku was declared dead at around 5 pm.
Kohli started his career as an assistant director on Raj Kapoor’s 1971 film Mera Naam Joker. Later on, he marked his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, featuring Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. He went on to helm Kohrram, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No.1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha. His last directorial was Woh Tera Naam Tha in 2004.
Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, actress Aruna Irani. He also has two children – Pooja and Karishma, with his first wife Rita Kohli.
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