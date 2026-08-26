Kuku Kohli funeral: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects; Aruna Irani inconsolable

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who helmed Ajay Devgn’s breakout film Phool Aur Kaante, died at the age of 77 on Tuesday. Kohli, who was married to veteran actress Aruna Irani, succumbed to a heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His funeral was held at Oshiwara Crematorium on Wednesday. Several celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Javed Akhtar, attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Kohli’s final journey began at 10 am from his residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, and made its way to the Oshiwara Crematorium.

Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit, Sharvari, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, ammong others, were snapped by the paps arriving at the funeral. The filmmaker’s wife Aruna Irani was visibly emotional as she mourned alongside family members and friends.