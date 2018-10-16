Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Here are some throwback photos of the Karan Johar film

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan Johar's directorial debut. The blockbuster film which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji completes 20 years today. Here are some photos which will leave its fans nostalgic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 16, 2018 12:51:15 pm

kuch kuch hota hai photos Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cemented the Bollywood careers of its three lead actors – Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains special for reasons more than one. From its story to casting, everything about this Karan Johar directorial was spot-on. KKHH not only gave Bollywood one of its most loved onscreen pairings – Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it also introduced cinefans to Rani Mukerji, who was barely three films old when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released on October 16, 1998.

The millennials fell in love with Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in the characters of Rahul, Anjali and Tina, respectively. From its friendship goals to fashion and even dialogues like “pyaar dosti hai” and “kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge” several things are etched in our memory even today.

As the blockbuster film completes 20 years today, here are some throwback pictures from Kuch Kuch Hota.

kuch kuch hota hai karan johar and shah rukh during shooting Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai stills Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai poster Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai old photos Shah Rukh Khan at the music release function of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai shah rukh and kajol poster Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in another poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai on location photos Karan Johar directing Kajol and other actors during the shooting of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai rani kajol and shah rukh Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the only outing where Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol worked together. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai kajol and rani mukerji Real life cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai shah rukh and kajol Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolved around the friendship of the characters played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai karan johar and reema lagoo Karan Johar directing late actor Reema Lagoo who played Kajol’s onscreen mother in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai song stills Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol became the most popular onscreen pair in the 1990s after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)
kuch kuch hota hai shah rukh khan and sana saeed Actor Sana Saeed played Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement