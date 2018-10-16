20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Here are some throwback photos of the Karan Johar film

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cemented the Bollywood careers of its three lead actors – Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains special for reasons more than one. From its story to casting, everything about this Karan Johar directorial was spot-on. KKHH not only gave Bollywood one of its most loved onscreen pairings – Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it also introduced cinefans to Rani Mukerji, who was barely three films old when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released on October 16, 1998.

The millennials fell in love with Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in the characters of Rahul, Anjali and Tina, respectively. From its friendship goals to fashion and even dialogues like “pyaar dosti hai” and “kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge” several things are etched in our memory even today.

As the blockbuster film completes 20 years today, here are some throwback pictures from Kuch Kuch Hota.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Shah Rukh Khan at the music release function of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in another poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Karan Johar directing Kajol and other actors during the shooting of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the only outing where Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol worked together. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Real life cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolved around the friendship of the characters played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Karan Johar directing late actor Reema Lagoo who played Kajol’s onscreen mother in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol became the most popular onscreen pair in the 1990s after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Actor Sana Saeed played Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

