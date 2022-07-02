Kubbra Sait says she has ‘no regrets’ about getting an abortion: ‘My choice was about me’

Actor Kubbra Sait, in her book titled Open Book, has opened up about various aspects of her life. The book chronicles the actor’s early days growing up in Bengaluru, her struggles with social anxiety, body shaming and how made it in the entertainment industry.

In one of the chapters in her book, which is titled ‘I Wasn’t Ready to Be a Mother’, the Sacred Games actor shared how she went through an abortion after a one night stand a few years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HarperCollins India (@harpercollinsin)

In her book, she wrote about her vacation to Andamans a few years ago when she was 30. She mentioned that after a scuba diving session, she went out for a few drinks with her friends and got intimate with one of them. However, when he missed her period a few days later, she took a pregnancy test and found it was positive. “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,” she wrote in her book.

In an interview with Times Now, Kubbra shared that she was not prepared to embrace motherhood at that stage in her life and said she has “no regrets.” “It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it,” she said.

Kubbra added that she felt like a “terrible human being” because “of that choice I had made.” “But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it. My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it,” she said.